Grange Co-op has awarded nine scholarships, totaling $14,000 to high school seniors in Southern Oregon and Northern California for the 2021-2022 academic year. Eight recipients have each received $1,500 to be used towards higher level education. Since 2012, Grange Co-op has awarded scholarships totaling over $118,000! In addition, for the 10th year, Grange Co-op has partnered with Rogue Co-ops to award the top recipient one $2,000 scholarship.
Rogue Co-op Scholarship is a partnership between Medford Food Co-op, Ashland Food Co-op, Rogue Credit Union, and Grange Co-op. Through this partnership, Rogue Co-ops have provided scholarships to students that have spent their years striving for academic excellence, often going beyond what is expected of them.
“Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op’s are excited to announce Kelsea Whiting as our 2021-2022 Rogue Co-op’s Scholarship recipient, as well as the other eight recipients,” states Neil Itzen, Grange Co-op CEO. “We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback from our local youth through this process, and we continue to be encouraged with their positivity, energy, and desire.”
Grange Co-op is proud to announce these eight individuals as recipients of $1,500 scholarships: Amelia Moore of Klamath Falls, OR., Arielle McMahan of Eagle Point, OR., Cameron Carr of Gridley, CA., Colten Wright of Merrill, OR., Janelle Shumway of Ashland, OR, Jonwyn Ayers of Rogue River, OR., Makayla Frias of Colusa, CA., and Reilly Eiynck of Medford, OR. The Rogue Co-op’s are pleased to award Kelsea Whiting of Colusa, CA. a $2,000 scholarship.
Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op scholarships are merit-based. Recipients must meet a minimum requirement of a 3.50 GPA, have actively participated in school or non-school related activities including but not limited to 4-H, FFA, DECA, FBLA, or Work Experience, and live in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Curry, Douglas, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Del Norte, Modoc, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn or Butte counties. Grange Co-op seeks to recognize and invest into the young individuals who are actively pursuing their education and taking the next step into post-secondary education.
Grange Co-op also provides paid internship positions available at many of its retail stores! Grange Co-op encourages anyone with a passion for helping others to apply and join the Grange Co-op team. Applications available online at grangecoop.com/careers.
Grange Co-op has been a community partner since 1934. Our stores are a one stop shop for pet supplies, clothing, lawn and garden, nursery, agricultural supplies, and farm products. Grange Co-op works hard to consistently provide exceptional customer service that is both knowledgeable and friendly, while offering competitive pricing and quality products and services. For more information about Grange Co-op, or to shop online, please visit grangecoop.com