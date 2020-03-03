Vancouver, WA—March 3, 2020—Airfield Estates Winery, with 52 years of wine grape growing experience in the Yakima Valley, announces the Grand Opening of the new tasting room at the Vancouver Waterfront on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Open from 11am-9pm with live music performed by singer/songwriter Ron Larson from 5pm-8pm. The Grand Opening represents the culmination of four generations of farming heritage and premium wine production by the Miller family of Washington State.
The Airfield Estates’ farm in the Yakima Valley once hosted World War II pilot training and the new tasting room—located on the ground floor of the RiverWest building of the Vancouver Waterfront—features a historic sign displaying the “Airport Ranch” insignia, a moniker for the family’s great agriculture and World War II ties.
“Our great-grandfather, H. Lloyd Miller, devoted his life to establishing the Roza Irrigation District in the Yakima Valley. Today, our family and many other families are able to grow world-class grapes because of his immense efforts. H. Lloyd’s son, Donald Miller—our grandfather—planted Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, and Gewurztraminer in 1968, establishing our estate vineyard. My father, Michael Lloyd Miller, nurtured the vineyard to what it is today: 830 acres of wine grapes that are used in our own estate production as well as by other producers in Washington State,” commented Lori Stevens, Owner and Marketing Director of Airfield Estates.
The new tasting room’s farmhouse styling reflects Airfield Estates’ rich history in both agriculture and aviation. The farm, Airport Ranches, Inc., located in Sunnyside, WA received its namesake to reflect the period during World War II in which over 500 pilots learned how to fly on the family’s property.
“I would like to thank MFA Architecture and Robertson & Olson Construction, Inc. for helping execute our vision. We are thrilled with the tasting room and the experience we are going to be able to offer our customers and club members. We are excited to meet our neighbors and become part of this vibrant community,” Stevens graciously added.