The Friends of The Historic Union Community Hall are excited to announce that the purchase of the former Union United Methodist Church Property is complete!
The ability to purchase this historic building is the result of many donations from individuals, civic and non-profit organizations and local businesses. Over $25,000 was gathered from the community in order to purchase the property on Main Street in Union. Many thanks to everyone who donated.
The Friends of The Historic Union Community Hall are overwhelmed by the support of our local community for this project. “Union’s residents, regional businesses and service providers have been a driving force since our organization's conception in February 2020”, President Terra Richter said.
Even though a large hurdle has been achieved, there is a lot of work ahead for the Friends of The Historic Union Community Hall. The building is in need of rehabilitation with several large projects requiring immediate attention and funding. Planning for a wide range of future activities and programming is also on the immediate horizon. The building will be available for rent for community events very soon.
A socially distanced Open House with an online viewing option will take place at the end of April. During this event, we will tour the building, announce our volunteer program and update the public on upcoming events and publicly thank the organizations that have assisted in the purchase of this beloved landmark.
Check our website at www.historicunioncommunityhall.org to schedule events and activities or sign up as a volunteer. You can also email us at HistoricUnionCommunityHall@gmail.com