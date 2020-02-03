Eugene, Oregon – The Lane County Farmers Market will host its first market of the season this Saturday, February 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 8th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Eugene. Each Saturday throughout February and March, close to thirty local farmers and food artisans will offer a variety of products from vegetables and fruits to meats, cheese, honey, mushrooms, eggs, and salsa.
Adam Lee of Organic Redneck Growers is looking forward to the start of the market season, “After some much needed winter rest, I'm excited to get back down to 8th & Oak because seeing our customers face to face motivates me to get up and out on the cold rainy mornings. The mild winter was ideal for our salad mix, bunched greens, and cabbage, while the 'still-in-the-ground' carrots I've been waiting to dig are sweeter than last December.”
Fresh produce available at this week's market includes beets, over-wintered carrots, parsnips, turnips, daikon radish, leeks, onions, potatoes, winter squash, spinach, salad mix, cabbage, kale and more. Shelley Bowerman of Moondog’s Farm says, “We’re thrilled to have greens in the ground. We’ll be bringing chicories and herbs, mustard bunches and salad mix. Cilantro is often associated with the summer when tomatoes and peppers are around… but it does so well in the cooler months here in Oregon. And the bitter greens that have been holding in the field like Sugarloaf Borca and Radicchio develop new complexities and sweetness.”
Customers can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the market, by visiting the Market Information Booth.
The mission of the Lane County Farmers Market is to preserve and strengthen the local farm and food economy by providing vibrant public marketplaces for farmers, food artisans and our community. All foods sold at the Lane County Farmers Market are either grown by Oregon farmers, or made in Oregon with a portion of locally grown ingredients. LCFM features over 100 local growers and producers, who sell at 4 seasonal markets that run for 11 months of the year in Eugene.
For more information, visit www.LaneCountyFarmersMarket.org.