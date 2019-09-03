BOISE, Idaho – (September 3, 2019) – Idaho government relations and advocacy firm Sullivan & Reberger welcomed former Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter to its firm today. Otter joins Sullivan & Reberger as Of Counsel.
“It’s an honor to bring Governor Otter into our firm, where he’ll demonstrate his decades of state and federal leadership expertise and offer his insights on issues from education to transportation to natural resources for our clients,” said Founder Patrick Sullivan. “Over the years, Sullivan & Reberger built a strong relationship with the Governor as we advocated for key Idaho businesses and associations. We look forward to continuing our impactful work with him as our esteemed colleague.”
Governor Otter served the people of Idaho for more than four decades. Prior to his time as a three-term Governor, he was elected to notable leadership positions that included Lieutenant Governor, United States Congressman and State Legislator. His career also includes 30 years of private sector experience as an international agribusiness executive with Idaho's iconic J.R. Simplot Company. Governor Otter’s distinguished public service record includes working with legislators, businesses, community organizations and individuals to create two community colleges and Idaho's first medical school, make historic improvements to Idaho's public schools, preserve and protect Idaho's water resources and generate record economic growth through tax relief and job creation.
“When I left office, I maintained a passion for the issues that drive our state’s economy and future,” Governor Otter shared. “The history we share and the respect I have for the work of Pat Sullivan and Phil Reberger made joining their firm an obvious choice and the only one I considered. I look forward to bringing my perspective and insights to the team and our clients.”
In his Of Counsel role, Governor Otter will advise businesses and industry associations on navigating state, regional and federal processes and opportunities.
About Sullivan & Reberger
As Idaho’s premier, front-line advocate, Sullivan & Reberger connects clients and their issues with the federal, state and local decision-makers. The firm provides government relations and legislative advocacy for industries including education, healthcare, transportation/infrastructure, natural resourcesand energy. The firm is comprised of Partners Patrick Sullivan and Phil Reberger, Of Counsel Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, and Principal John Sheldon.
For more information, visit www.idaho-politics.com .