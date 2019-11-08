December 6, January 3, February 7, March 6
9:00-10:30 am
Marion SWCD Office (338 Hawthorne Ave NE)
First Fridays at Marion SWCD are for our current and future customers. We want folks to feel welcome coming in and visiting our staff, we want our location known and we want to share resources/information to put conservation practices on the ground.
Donuts and coffee will be served thanks to the generosity of EZ Orchards and Marion SWCD.
A non-formal presentation and opportunities to network with subject matter experts will fit into the 9:00-10:30 am timeframe.
December 6: Irrigation Efficiency (Agriculture content)
January 3: Pond Maintenance with Joel Plahn, Watermaster (Topic will pertain to large ponds not landscape ponds)
February 7: Winter Twig ID
March 6: Composting on your land (Backyard content)
We look forward to opening our doors to you at the First Friday events. Please RSVP via Eventbrite, no charge for registration: Select a date first, then click the green register button
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-fridays-tickets-75710276475
For more information please call the Marion SWCD office at 503.391.9927 or visit the website at www.marionswcd.net.
For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations please contact Marion SWCD at 503.391.9927 or email office@marionswcd.net. Two weeks prior to the day of the presentation is requested.