December 6-Irrigation Efficiency
January 3-Pond Maintenance
February 7-Winter Twig ID
March 6-Composting on your Land
First Fridays at Marion SWCD are for our current and future customers. We want folks to feel welcome coming in and visiting our staff, we want our location known and we want to share resources/information to put conservation practices on the ground.
Donuts and coffee will be served thanks to the generosity of EZ Orchards and Marion SWCD.
A non-formal presentation and opportunities to network with subject matter experts will fit into the 9:00-10:30 am timeframe. Directions to Marion SWCD.
Register here (no charge): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-fridays-tickets-75710272463
For more information please call the Marion SWCD office at 503.391.9927 or visit the website at www.marionswcd.net/