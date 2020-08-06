Portland, Oregon (August 6, 2020) - There is no Farwest Show this year in Portland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still a New Varieties Showcase.
It's just being held online and in the pages of Digger magazine.
Like past editions, the 2020 New Varieties Showcase, sponsored by Hip Labels, shows off the hottest new plant introductions hitting the market this season. Participants can check out 39 new plants submitted by 14 leading growers and innovators in plant breeding, and vote for their favorites.
Unlike past editions, the 2020 showcase is taking place the whole month long, and the voting is happening online, through August 28.
"All of the participating plants have proven themselves distinctive from existing varieties on the market by demonstrating innovative qualities such as new colors, improved form, or disease resistance," said Zen Landis, events manager at the Oregon Association of Nurseries and coordinator of the New Varieties Showcase.
The New Varieties Showcase serves as one of the most-watched events for previewing new plant introductions that will raise the bar in the marketplace that fall and into the following year. The showcase is one of the most popular features at the Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West. The showcase's displays are filled with beautiful new plants, inspiring buyers, growers, designers and garden writers in search of upcoming best-sellers and game changers.
To vote for your favorite new plant varieties, go to https://a.cstmapp.com/p/890393. Anyone can vote for up to three of their favorite new varieties until August 28, 2020. People's Choice Awards will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd highest-voted plants.
After the contest ends, five participating voters will be randomly selected to receive a free all-access pass ($199 value) to the 2021 Farwest Show, scheduled to take place August 18-20, 2021 at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon. This prize allows winners to attend any seminars of their choice over the course of the three-day show, browse the tradeshow floor, and check out the popular social and networking events.
To learn more about purchasing the show case entries, check out the full-color feature in the August issue of Digger magazine and the Farwest Show website at https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase/. Many of the new varieties can be found on the www.NurseryGuide.com plant search site.
The winning plants will also be announced in the September issue of Digger magazine.
For questions, contact Zen Landis at zlandis@oan.org or 503-582-2011
