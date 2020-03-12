Portland, Oregon (March 11, 2020) — Green industry trendspotter and market researcher Katie Dubow will provide a glimpse into the future when she delivers this year’s free Farwest Show keynote presentation Wednesday, August 26 at the show in Portland, organizers have announced.
Dubow will give show attendees one of the first chances to hear about hottest coming horticultural trends identified in the forthcoming 2021 Garden Trends Report, to be released in July. She is the new president and owner of Garden Media Group, after taking over for her mother, Suzi McCoy, on January 1 of this year. Her team researches and publishes the report, which is considered essential reading each year for green industry professionals.
“This trends report examines shifts in everything from eating habits to growing habits,” she said. “We’re never going to fully disconnect from technology, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Technology can help us reconnect with nature.”
Dubow’s keynote, set to take place at 11 a.m. August 26, will kick off day one of the three-day trade show and educational conference. Farwest, the largest green industry event in the West, will then continue Thursday and Friday, August 27 and 28, at the Oregon Convention Center in downtown Portland, Oregon.
“We’re thrilled to have Katie back at Farwest,” said Allan Niemi, director of events at the Oregon Association of Nurseries. “Her insights on upcoming trends are beneficial for potential growth in all sectors of our industry.”
Dubow will discuss new garden trends that will shake up the industry, touching on what everyone — from wholesale growers to independent garden center owners — can expect in the next decade. Highlighting key issues, she’ll gauge possible impacts on the green industry and suggest ways that companies can position themselves to meet the needs of their customers in 2021 and beyond.
Garden Media has published its popular report annually since 2001. The 2021 trends report will be the firm’s 20th since it started. The firm offers information about trends in a variety of formats, including a free annual report, an in-depth whitepaper, and a YouTube series.
Complete details on all Farwest show events, daily schedules, speakers, and education seminars will be posted at FarwestShow.com in the coming weeks.
