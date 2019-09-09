Pendleton, Ore. – September 6, 2019 – Let’s Buck Hunger! This motto will be heard all over the Pendleton Round-Up stadium grounds on Wednesday, September 11 when Farmers Ending Hunger Day kicks off the popular rodeo event for a third year. The Wednesday event at the 2019 Round-Up and Happy Canyon Night Pageant will be dedicated to bringing awareness to the critical fight against hunger in Oregon and nearby, in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Farmers Ending Hunger offers a creative solution to eradicating hunger in Oregon by working directly with local farmers who are growing and harvesting food as an intentional donation and utilizing the Oregon Food Bank’s distribution network.
“The issue of hunger is one that hits close to home for the Pendleton Round-Up and members of our community,” said Bill Levy, past president, Pendleton Round-Up. “Farmers Ending Hunger is fighting back against this growing issue in our state, and we are proud to support and invest in this great cause to better the City of Pendleton, the surrounding region and great state of Oregon.”
Oregon holds one of the highest rates of hunger in the United States, and continues to rank in the top five states for food insecurity among children. Partnering with Farmers Ending Hunger, the Pendleton Round-Up will work closely with local farmers to donate food to hungry Oregonians. Last year, Farmers Ending Hunger donated over 6 million pounds of food grown in Oregon to the Oregon Food Bank; 85% of which comes from local Umatilla and Morrow counties. Donated food is distributed through the Oregon Food Bank’s extensive networks across the state.
“Oregon is one of the most productive growing regions in the country and also one of the hungriest,” said Farmers Ending Hunger Executive Director John Burt. “In an average month, 84,000 children in Oregon eat meals from emergency food boxes. Farmers Ending Hunger finds another use for Oregon’s bounty by asking farmers to provide fresh, nutritious food to those who need it the most.”
Farmers Ending Hunger Day at the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up will feature interactive exhibits, experts onsite to discuss solutions to the food crisis in Oregon and opportunities for rodeo attendees to help contribute to fighting hunger through donations and purchase of Farmers Ending Hunger t-shirts, hats and water bottles. To order tickets for the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up visit http://www.pendletonroundup.com/or call (541) 276- 2553.
About Farmers Ending Hunger
Eastern Oregon resident Fred Ziari created the nonprofit Farmers Ending Hunger in 2004 when he learned that Oregon was one of the hungriest states in the country. Farmers Ending Hunger gathers Oregon’s agricultural resources to help feed the hungry. For information on how to contribute to the Adopt-an-Acre program, please visit www.farmersendinghunger.com or call Executive Director John Burt at 503-931-9232. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at Farmers Ending Hunger for news updates.