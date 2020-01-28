Eleven farm and ranch organizations from across the United States sent President Trump a letter on January 27, 2020, expressing deep concern over the state of family farms and the rural communities that rely on them. The letter indicates that the federal government, for decades, has been both an active and passive player in the demise of the family farm. While acknowledging that a large majority of farmers voted for President Trump, expecting him to “Drain the Swamp,” the letter points out that the predictable, long-term bi-partisan status quo of globalization, corporatization, and consolidation of our food supply continues on unabated, with dire consequences for American farmers and the nation’s food supply that, to date, have not been addressed by anyone in Washington. In view of this, responsibility for this unprecedented rural crisis is now being brought to President Trump’s attention in this letter from farm and ranch country.
The letter lists a number of broad policy changes that are essential, not only to allow family farmers to stay in business but also to ensure that consumers have the ability to know where their food comes from, what is in it, and how it is processed.
Furthermore, the letter insists that anti-trust matters be addressed as well as unresolved mandatory commodity “check-off” issues and that farmers be allowed a voice in the marketplace, access to competitive markets, ability to cover their cost of production, and protection from market intimidation.
Lastly, the letter declares that US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is the public face and voice of American Agriculture. In this position, he has the responsibility to be an advocate for policies that would benefit real farmers and ranchers. The farmers and ranchers signing this letter are clearly informing President Trump that Secretary Perdue has not been this advocate and that, therefore, he should resign or be fired. The full text of the letter can be seen at www.farmwomenunited.org under the Letter to the President tab.
