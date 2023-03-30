LOWELL, Ore., U.S. — Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., has announced the promotion of three employees to help lead the nursery company’s operations and plant production in the United States and Canada.

Brett Webber.jpg

Brett Webber

Brett Webber has been promoted to operations manager for the U.S. business and reports to Dave Daniel, general manager for Fall Creek U.S./Canada. Webber farmed for several years before joining Fall Creek as farm manager of its Pleasant Hill, Oregon, facility in December 2019. He played a key role in the company’s U.S. certification program. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from University of California, Davis.

Brent Barker.jpg

Brent Barker
Montez Cruz.jpg

Eligio “Tito” Montes Cruz
