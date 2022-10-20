FOLSOM, Calif. — October 20, 2022 — Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, a blueberry genetics and nursery company, has signed on as the exclusive sponsor of the U.S. Blueberry Council’s (USHBC) Blueberry Leadership Program. The program, launched in March 2022, helps up-and-coming leaders in the blueberry industry grow their leadership skills, connect with and learn from innovative thought leaders, and improve their industry intelligence.

Fall Creek’s support will allow the program to provide the industry with meaningful programming focused on developing the next generation of blueberry industry leaders.

