EUGENE, Ore., U.S. – Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., an international blueberry breeding and nursery company, has hired Ranjeet Singh Randhawa as a product and grower support representative focused on the company’s grower customers in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and British Columbia, Canada. He is responsible for providing technical support services to commercial customers, assisting them with optimal variety selection for location, climate and growing conditions, ripening times, yields, flavor, and berry quality. Randhawa is based in the company’s Oregon headquarters and reports to Valerie Shepler, commercial manager for the U.S. and Canada.
“Ranjeet’s robust horticultural background combined with his passion to support the industry gives him a great skillset to represent Fall Creek,” says Shepler. “We are so pleased to have him on our team and can’t wait to get him out to visit with growers.”
Randhawa is an agronomist with experience in agriculture research, agribusiness, and data analysis. Most recently, he analyzed technology for measuring nitrous oxide emission as an intern for Pivot Bio of Berkeley, Calif. Previously, he designed and conducted field trials for nutsedge control and evaluated commercial herbicide products as a graduate research assistant in horticultural science at University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. He also developed integrated weed management techniques for herbicide-resistant weeds as a graduate research assistant in crop science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va.
“I was eager to find work in a role at the intersection of horticulture and agribusiness. Being part of the commercial team at Fall Creek offers a unique opportunity to leverage my skills to help advance the blueberry industry,” says Randhawa. “I look forward to interacting with growers in the region, better understanding the issues they face, and helping to address them.”
Randhawa earned a Ph.D. in horticultural sciences and a master’s degree in agribusiness from University of Florida. He also received a Master of Science degree in weed science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Punjab Agricultural University in India. He is a native Punjabi speaker and speaks advanced English and Hindi.
Founded more than 40 years ago by the Brazelton family in Lowell, Ore., U.S., Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., is an international blueberry breeding and nursery company with nursery operations and research and development centers in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Spain, The Netherlands, and South Africa. Fall Creek breeds and delivers blueberry varieties, nursery stock, and grower support to commercial fruit growers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.fallcreeknursery.com.