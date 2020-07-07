(MODESTO, Calif.) — The Almond Board of California (ABC) invites almond growers, processors, customers and consumers to explore the new Almonds.com website. Redesigned with insight from industry members and other stakeholders, the new website will serve the California almond industry, food and health professionals, global trading partners and consumers in key markets around the world. The new website is truly a global platform for California as it will feature 11 customized country sites in the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, India, China, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Russia.
"We began the process of overhauling Almonds.com with input from industry members, consumer product companies who use almonds, and other frequent visitors to the site, including health professionals and media," said Daren Williams, senior director of Global Communications at the Almond Board. "This website redesign guides each user – from almond growers to curious consumers – to the information they’re seeking and entices them to dig deeper. Our goal was to create an experience that engages visitors and fuels their passion for almonds."
With an industry-first focus, the new Almonds.com provides resources for almond growers, hullers/shellers and processors. The Almond Industry tab details all the information growers need to produce almonds in better, safer, and healthier ways, including a downloadable version of ABC’s Good Agricultural Practices, instructions on how to optimize irrigation and nutrient management, and information for growers who are new to the industry. Industry members will also find information on the Almond Orchard 2025 Goals and California Almond Sustainability Program, as well as timely news to guide decision making.
Similarly, the Tools and Resources tab displays grower tools, an industry directory and crop reports in a clear and concise manner. Each month, processors and allied industry can visit the Crop Reports page to see key figures from the recent Position Report positioned prominently for a quick read, in addition to Land IQ’s Spatial Acreage Maps and USDA’s Objective Report.[1]
“I couldn't be more proud of the finished product because it delivers on our goal to build a site for industry, food professionals and consumers that is clean, sophisticated and provides the timely information, tools and resources they need to succeed and meet their goals,” said ABC Senior Manager of Industry Relations and Communications Jenny Nicolau, who led the website redesign project along with Melissa Mautz, associate director of Global Marketing. “At the same time, it serves global customers and consumers of California almonds. Whether you are an almond grower or consumer, you will find information pertinent to you.”
“The new Almonds.com supports our vision to make life better by what we grow and how we grow,” said ABC Board Chair Holly A. King. “The industry’s focus on making continuous improvements in how we grow almonds is conveyed and that information is made available on the new website to consumers who want to know more about how their food is grown.”
The Almond Board partnered with Los Angeles-based agency Deutsch to rethink the purpose and execute the redesign of Almonds.com. Deutsch is a global leader in website and analytics whose long list of clientele includes Taco Bell, Dr. Pepper, Foster Farms, Nintendo and Georgia-Pacific, among others.
“We worked with a world-class agency to support our industry and its stakeholders with a world-class website that delivers on all fronts – content, searchability and an overall asthetic and design that invites visitors to stick around to learn more and return frequently for new information,” noted Nicolau.
The Almond Board will hold three 30-minute webinars on Wednesday, July 8, to demonstrate the site’s functionality and layout for grower, processor and media audiences. Those interested in attending a webinar can visit Almonds.com/Events for more details and to RSVP.
[1] The 2020 Objective Report will be released tomorrow, July 7, and uploaded here on Almonds.com.
