Seattle - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Agricultural Marketing Service, are announcing assistance to help 16 communities boost economic opportunities for their local farmers, while promoting clean air, safe water, open space, and healthy food .
“Through ‘Local Foods, Local Places,’ we’ve found that investing time and expertise can translate directly into downtown comebacks, better fresh food access for residents, a cleaner environment and a helping hand for local farmers,” said Chris Hladick, EPA Northwest Regional Administrator in Seattle. “Together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we’re ready to see if we can work our convening magic in Cottage Grove, Oregon, and help them realize their dream.”
By being selected for “Local Foods, Local Places,” the city of Cottage Grove, Oregon, will get access to a team of federal, state, and regional agricultural, environmental, public health, architectural and economic development experts to help develop an action plan, set goals, and identify local assets that can support the local food economy and contribute to downtown and neighborhood revitalization.
Here’s a snapshot of Cottage Grove, Oregon, project:
A historic timber and mining town, Cottage Grove is connecting and focusing several food and placemaking efforts including: downtown revitalization, “Complete Streets” restoration, food hub support to the local immigrant community, and refurbishing a former armory into a community center, complete with a commercial kitchen. Contact: Amanda Ferguson (541) 942-3340.
