[February 1, 2020 Paterson, WA] Water from Wine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit winery, is announcing the immediate funding of $10,000 grants to each of the following 8 water-related nonprofits. The grantees are: Etta Projects of Tacoma, WA, Clean Water for Haiti of Vancouver, WA, Gravity Water of Santa Cruz, CA, Thirst Project of Los Angeles, CA, Samburu Project of Los Angeles, CA, Pure Water for the World of Rutland, VT, Choose Water of Montgomery, AL, and Ugandan Water Project of Bloomfield, NY.
As a nonprofit vineyard and winery, Water from Wine’s mission is to generate revenue to fund clean water and sanitation projects. The World Health Organization reports that nearly 1 in 3 people globally do not have access to safe drinking water. In the US alone, there are over 100 organizations focusing on the global need for clean water. With proceeds from wine sales, Water from Wine funds established nonprofit organizations working to solve that need.
Water from Wine’s vineyard, located in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA, was planted in 2002 with 6 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon. Since the nonprofit’s founding in 2014, the vineyard has yielded about 1000 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon each year. Charlie Hoppes, a respected Washington winemaker, has created award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon for Water from Wine’s 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages, with the 2017 to be released later this year. Andrew Martinez, of Martinez and Martinez winery in Prosser, has made an excellent Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon for Water from Wine to sell in 2017, 2018 and 2019..
The Cabernet Sauvignon retails for $30/bottle and the Rosé for $20-22/bottle, with 100% of the proceeds from both wines being donated to clean water projects. Sales are made through the tasting room in Leavenworth, WA or online at waterfromwine.org. To date, Water from Wine has granted just over $500,000.
For more information about Water from Wine visit waterfromwine.org or find us on Facebook.