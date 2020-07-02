ROSEBURG, OR. While there is great uncertainty around this year’s college football season and a new name for the traditional rivalry football game between the teams, Umpqua Dairy has confirmed production on its Duck Tracks and Beaver Tracks ice cream this fall, regardless if the season starts as scheduled.
“These days everyone is seeking anything that feels like regular life. That’s why we’ve decided to proceed with producing our Duck Tracks and Beaver Tracks ice cream this fall,” says Steve Feldkamp, Umpqua Dairy’s Chief Operating Officer. “While we hope there’s football starting in September, this is a small way Duck and Beaver fans can feel good knowing regardless of what happens, Umpqua Dairy will proceed with their favorite flavor of ice cream.”
Both limited-time ice cream flavors will be in grocery store freezers starting in late August. Umpqua Dairy has been a long-time supporter of both colleges and has been a regular staple for college football fans over the years.
“We hear from Duck and Beaver fans every year how much they love our special ice cream,” according to Feldkamp. “Even if there isn’t a traditional fall college football season, Ducks and Beavers can show support for their favorite team while relaxing with a scoop or bowl of ice cream. That makes us feel good.”
Duck Tracks and Beaver Tracks ice cream are produced in Roseburg Oregon and 100% of milk comes from Oregon cows. Umpqua Dairy will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2021.
More information about Duck and Beaver ice cream can be found at umpquadairy.com/our-products/duck-tracks/ and www.umpquadairy.com/our-products/beaver-tracks/ .
