With their grant partner Land O’ Lakes, Valley Wide Cooperative donated $10,000 to the Idaho FFA Foundation. The two cooperatives contribute more than $100,000 annually to local communities and organizations. Receiving the donation from the Idaho FFA was Idaho FFA Foundation Executive Director Marcia Jedry, who shared words of thankfulness: “Great businesses always think about the future of the industry they work in. Valley Wide’s donation, which will support Idaho FFA members’ learning and growth, is an investment in future industry leaders. The foundation is grateful for the support of Valley Wide Cooperative, Valley Agronomics, and their family of companies for activities like State Leadership Conference, agronomy career development events (state and national level), career success tours, in-classroom participation, FFA advisor training, and so much more.”
The dollars will be used for a variety of items such as educational resources, digital platforms and programming, and scholarships. Valley Wide Cooperative CEO, Dave Holtom, said, “We know and work in ag, equipment, energy, and mechanics industry every day and see new generations coming to work and making a real difference. We feel that it’s critical to support the education of up-and-coming farmers and industry leaders in any way we can; investing in their future is investing in the future of our co-op and ag industry.”
Agricultural education prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resources systems. Through agricultural education, students are provided opportunities for leadership development, personal growth, and career success. Agricultural education instruction is delivered through three major components:
−Classroom/Laboratory instruction (contextual learning)
−Supervised Agricultural Experience programs (work-based learning)
−Student leadership organizations, like FFA
Since 1920, Valley Wide Cooperative has been helping farmers and ranchers build their homes and businesses through dedication and expertise. Valley Wide Cooperative engages in every community they do business in and helps to cultivate and strengthen the current and upcoming generation of ag and industry leaders.
