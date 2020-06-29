Fresno, Calif.
For Immediate Release
DairyAmerica, Inc. today announced the appointment of Patricia Smith as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 29, 2020.
Smith brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 20 years in the dairy processing and food ingredient industry.
“DairyAmerica sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting opportunities of our lifetime,” said Brad Anderson, DairyAmerica Board of Directors President. “Patricia is the right person to lead DairyAmerica into the future, given her visionary leadership experience and proven ability to drive results.”
Smith recently served as the President and CEO of Valley Milk, LLC, a privately held dairy processing and ingredient company. Prior to joining Valley Milk, she held key leadership positions with Roquette America and Fonterra. Smith is a graduate of Iowa State University, with a bachelor’s degree in food technology.
“I am honored to lead this extraordinary company as DairyAmerica’s Chief Executive Officer,” said Smith. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team. Together, we will capture the next waves of growth for DairyAmerica by remaining focused on providing quality dairy products around the globe.”
