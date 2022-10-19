Corban University Ag Program

Corban University’s inaugural Agriculture Science class from left to right: Trevor Wurster, Daniel Chey, Anne Gaskill, Hannah Kruse, Wes Vasquez Lopez, David Chavez, Michell Trautman, Riley Sinn, Isabel D’Acquisto, Kylee Tarabochia, Lodi Halverson, Lena Tribbett, Jenny McKinnon, Leah Twede. Not pictured: Judah Koehler and Sven Lukner.

 Corban University

SALEM, OR, October 19, 2022 – Corban University, a highly respected, private Christian university in the heart of Oregon’s farmland, is thrilled to begin its inaugural agriculture science degree program with a full class of 16 talented, diverse students from across the Pacific Northwest and as far away as Cambodia. Combining a hands-on educational approach with curriculum covering both traditional ag learning and advanced technology, Corban is planting a seed in tomorrow’s growers toward smarter sustainability, wiser water use, and expert soil and crop management.

“As we see students becoming more globally- and environmentally-savvy, we developed our ag science program to delve into more of the environmental, agricultural, and biological sciences and focus on sustainability versus strictly commercial or industrial production,” said Dr. Susie Nelson, Director of Corban’s Agriculture Science Program. “Our goal is to educate students holistically, so they’ll make a true impact locally and globally. We’re equipping them to branch out and innovate toward meeting the world’s increasing need for food in an ethical, honorable, sustainable, and beneficial way.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter