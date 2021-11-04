SALEM, OR (November 4, 2021) – Nestled on 220 acres in the heart of Oregon’s agricultural land, Corban University is ideally situated to offer the first Agriculture Science Degree Program at a Christian university west of the Rocky Mountains. Enrollment is open for the inaugural fall 2022 Ag Science class.
Corban’s Ag Science program offers a rigorous undergraduate degree built on a Christian worldview. Combining a faith-based liberal arts framework with an emphasis on core scientific knowledge and a solid agricultural foundation, students will learn the value of communication, teamwork, and critical thinking while being offered a unique opportunity to transform lives for Christ and impact the future of agriculture. Faith and purpose thrive here.
The immersive and hands-on Ag Science program will prepare students to be competent agricultural or scientific professionals committed to discovering solutions to some of the world’s most pressing agricultural problems. Some of the potential job opportunities derived from this degree program include Agricultural and Food Scientist, Soil or Plant Scientist, Agricultural Producer and Manager, Agronomist, Ecologist, and Animal Scientist.
Corban’s Ag Science program is set to launch with students on campus Fall of 2022. Dr. Susie Nelson, Director of the program, is solidifying the program’s structure, meeting with prospective students, and sharing the program with local Ag teachers and advisors.
“With food demand expected to double by 2050, ag science is a growing career field, with 6% expected job growth through 2029 and 59,400 new jobs annually,” says Nelson. According to the World Wildlife Fund 2050 Criteria Report, “Humanity must now produce more food in the next four decades than we have in the last 8,000 years of agriculture combined. And we must do so sustainably.”
The University’s location in the Willamette Valley, near Salem, Oregon, is ideal for the students wishing to major in agriculture due to its rich agriculture environment. Oregon has eight distinct growing regions, which plays a prominent role in some of the nation’s largest agriculture industries, from grass seed, green house plants, and Christmas trees, to blueberries, hazelnuts, hay, cattle, and dairy. Nelson envisions building the program around the region’s distinctiveness, while connecting students with local growers who can offer opportunities to glean from years of expertise through a hands-on experience.
Corban faculty and staff have consulted with industry experts to design, build, and equip an outstanding agricultural program with a meaningful curriculum that prepares graduates to embark on a pathway of faith-based career excellence. “We value the partnership with Corban and are excited to offer students industry knowledge and connections in the agriculture,” said Mark Hurst, owner Hurst Family Berries LLC.
ABOUT CORBAN: Corban is a private Christian university with an 85-year history of educating students who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. Situated on a beautiful, forested hillside overlooking Oregon’s capital, Corban is only an hour from the Cascade Mountains and the Oregon coast. Offering academic excellence at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels as well as online, Corban prepares students for careers as business leaders, educators, medical professionals, politicians, ministry leaders, and more. Expert faculty, a tight-knit community, and opportunities for local and global engagement provide for students’ growth both in and beyond the classroom. www.corban.edu.