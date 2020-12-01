DES MOINES, Iowa, December 1, 2020 — A Spokane, Washington-based agricultural lender with over 35 years of experience has joined the Conterra Ag Capital team as the lender continues to grow its ag financial services nationwide. Jeff Hardin has been hired as vice president relationship manager, serving customers around Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Hardin brings to Conterra a wealth of experience in equipment leasing and combined agricultural and commercial lending. His more than three decades of experience includes 21 years in the Farm Credit System, where he held various staff and leadership positions with the Federal Land Bank, Spokane Bank for Cooperatives, CoBank and Farm Credit Leasing. Hardin has also been a business owner and commercial banker.
A native of Twin Falls, Idaho, Hardin was raised on an Angus cattle ranch and potato grow, pack and ship operation. He earned a Business Finance degree from the University of Idaho. Hardin and wife Alice have two married daughters and enjoy spending summers in the outdoors of northern Idaho. He is also a semi-professional musician and keyboard player.
Hardin has been actively involved in agricultural and cooperative associations over the years, serving as a frequent speaker and educator at industry events including The Executive Institute for Northwest Cooperatives, CENEX Young Couples Conference and Washington State University Agribusiness Leadership Conference.
The addition of Hardin to the team of ag lending specialists will allow Conterra to expand ag loan servicing, alternative lending and asset management to farmers, ranchers and members of the agribusiness community in the Pacific Northwest. Conterra provides financial services and tools like long-term loans and debt restructuring, often working with local banks to meet agricultural customers’ evolving financial needs.
“We’re excited to have Jeff joining our team. His ag finance experience and familiarity with American agriculture will help us support producers throughout the western U.S.,” said Conterra President and CEO Paul Erickson. “I look forward to working with him to better serve his area’s ag producers.”