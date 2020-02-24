Whitewater, WI: Coburn introduces a new workwear line for 2020: CoburnWear. We designed our CoburnWear UtiliBib and UtiliSleeve with extensive on-farm feedback and testing, making these products ideal for all conditions in parlors, milk houses and throughout the farm.
CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBibs are designed for long days on the farm. UtiliBibs are waterproof, comfortable, lightweight, flexible, and feature reflective bands for added visibility. UtiliBibs have four handy pockets on the chest – one zippered for dry note storage and three featuring hook-and-loop for easy access to pens, phones, glasses, and anything else you might need. Two extra-large thigh pockets can hold up to 25 Coburn Microfiber Towels each and are perfect for hanging dip cups and brushes on. Thigh pockets also feature drainage grommets.
UtiliBibs were designed with ease of use and the perfect fit in mind. UtiliBibs are available in five sizes, small through XXL, and feature easy-on, easy-off strap clips. Large, adjustable waist straps allow for three levels of comfort. UtiliBib’s zippered ankle openings enable you to slide into your UtiliBibs with your boots on. Three bottom leg snaps ensure the correct pant leg fit to keep your pants clean. CoburnWear UtiliBibs clean and rinse effortlessly. UtiliBibs are machine washable using cold water.
• 1030-221 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBib – Small
• 1030-222 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBib – Medium
• 1030-223 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBib – Large
• 1030-224 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBib – Extra Large
• 1030-225 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliBib – Extra Extra Large
CoburnWear Dairy UtiliSleeves are 100% waterproof. UtiliSleeves are made of durable water-repellent nylon and feature a secure SeamtiteTM wrist cuff. SeamtiteTM is the same technology used in diving gear and ensures a waterproof seal to keep your arms dry. To achieve a custom SeamtiteTM cuff fit, cut cuff to the desired width using the 1/8” guides. UtiliSleeve’s armband stays put using silicone gel backed elastic. One-size-fits-most and sleeves are sold in pairs.
• 1030-226 CoburnWear Dairy UtiliSleeve (Pair)
