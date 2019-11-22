ALBANY, OR. Coastal Farm and Ranch has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Lori McKinnon, has been named President of the company. As President, McKinnon will continue to provide the leadership, management, and vision to grow the Coastal brand.
“Lori’s day-to-day leadership and management of the company has allowed for growth that has made Coastal an omni-channel brand,” stated Buzz Wheeler, CEO of Coastal. “Coastal is looking forward to an exciting future as we continue to grow under Lori’s leadership as President.”
McKinnon has been with Coastal for 25 years and was promoted to COO in February of 2018. Wheeler will remain CEO of the company.
Coastal is a farm and ranch retailer with 17 locations throughout Oregon and Washington. The company’s home offices are located in Albany, Oregon.
