Eola, Ore., May 22, 2020 —CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S Wine Studies Program continues to grow and evolve during the Pandemic. While students have been working from afar, the college’s 8-acre working vineyard at Chemeketa Eola has welcomed some new additions. Essential staff members working to keep the vineyard operating during this time helped install a new spore trap and weather station. Thanks to a donation from SEDCOR, the Wine Studies program recently purchased a weather station for use in the Northwest Wine Studies Center vineyard. The Campbell Scientific station measures air temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, vapor pressure, barometric pressure, wind speed/direction, and radiation.
The system also contains a leaf wetness sensor and a soil probe, which measures soil water content, temperature, and electrical conductivity at various soil depths. Using these measurements, faculty and students can monitor water stress and irrigation needs of plants in the vineyard, as well as calculate heat units that help in predicting flowering and harvest dates, and estimate disease risks.
The weather station is a key tool in viticulture and the management of the Eola vineyard, and it will allow students to become familiar with analyzing site mesoclimate and use weather and soil data as a precision management tool. Students will also be able to follow the weather at the site in real time remotely. This is a great opportunity for Chemeketa students to learn about modern vineyard technologies which will help them to continue to produce high-quality Chemeketa Cellars' wines. Bryan Berenguer, the Vineyard Management instructor, helped install the weather station.
A new spore trap was also installed and though it may not look very exciting, it will help students and vineyard managers monitor powdery mildew spore populations and fungicide resistance, which affects vine health and wine quality. This project was funded in part by a generous donation from Jeanne Beck with Crawford Beck Vineyard.
Chemeketa Cellars continues to partner with Divine Distillers to donate wine to the hand sanitizer cause. In total, we will donate over 400 cases of older vintages for the distillery to turn into hand sanitizer, which is free for personal and nonprofit use and available for purchase in larger quantities for bulk use. Along with donating the wine, Chemeketa has been helping to open all those bottles (2,400 bottles and counting – ouch!). Visit Divine Distillers at 2475 25th ST SE in Salem with your own container and they'll give you hand sanitizer for personal use at no charge.
Two programs that are available during the pandemic are:
Vineyard Management Associate of Arts Degree
Vineyard Management Instructor Bryan Berenguer holds an MSc. in Viticulture and Enology from a joint program between Montpellier SupAgro- France, Bordeaux Sciences Agro- France & Geisenheim University- Germany. Before coming to Chemeketa, he worked in vineyard management and winemaking in Europe. He also holds a WSET Level 3 in wines.
Exceptional wine comes from quality grapes. Chemeketa Community College’s vineyard management degree is an exciting opportunity to start a career in the dynamic field of viticulture, especially for those who love the outdoors. The degree is focused on effectively growing quality grapes specifically for wine and is geared to those who want to work in a vineyard or start their own vineyard. A typical salary for those employed in vineyard management is approximately $40,000 to $55,000 per year.
Winemaking Associate of Arts Degree
Winemaking Instructor Johnny Brose holds a BS in Food Science & Technology - Fermentation Science from Oregon State University. He also gained a second year certificate of Brewing Science from Berufschule, Dresden - Germany. Prior to working at Chemeketa, he brewed beer in Germany, and made wine in Australia, California, Washington, and Oregon.
Creating quality wines that reflect world class vineyards is the goal of every winemaker. The AAS in Winemaking is an opportunity to gain hands-on experience & knowledge that will jumpstart a career in the wine industry or aid in building your own winery. The degree focuses on the practical applications and science of winemaking. The salary range for a winemaker varies from state to state, in Oregon, one could expect $40,000 - $70,000.
Chemeketa’s philosophy is that all wine industry professions should have an understanding of both Viticulture and Enology. At Chemeketa Community College, students of both the vineyard management and winemaking degrees are required to take classes in each discipline. This involves classroom learning combined with hands-on work at the Chemeketa Cellars estate vineyard and winery, where students are able to gain practical experience from vine to bottle.
