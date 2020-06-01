Salem, Ore., May 29, 2020 —CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE reminds new Oregon high school graduates that if they had planned to go away to colleges or universities, but are now staying home due to COVID-19 concerns, that they do not need to take a gap year. Instead, they should apply for the Oregon Promise by the fast approaching June 1, 2020 deadline and attend Chemeketa Community College remotely. The Oregon Promise provides $1,000 to $4,005 per year (in 2020-21) for full-time students, minus a $50 co-pay per term. For most individuals, this makes the cost of attending Chemeketa very affordable, and a fraction of the cost of attending universities. Students can complete general education courses and transfer these units to their chosen universities once concerns over COVID-19 have subsided.
Students who wish to apply for the Oregon Promise must also apply for FAFSA and list Chemeketa Community College as one of their school choices. For more information about financial aid and grants, students should visit: https://oregonstudentaid.gov/.
Applications are now being accepted for summer and fall terms at Chemeketa Community College. Visit: https://www.chemeketa.edu/admission. For questions about financial aid, call Chemeketa’s financial aid office at 503.399.5018.
