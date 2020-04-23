Salem, Ore., April 23, 2020 —CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE has begun construction on their much anticipated Agricultural Complex. Set to open in January 2021, the complex will serve as a hub for students, industry professionals, and the community.
“From high school students and college partners, to small family-owned farms and large grass seed companies, this will be the place for one of the Willamette Valley’s largest industries to come together in one learning space,” said Holly Nelson, Chemeketa’s executive dean of Regional Education and Academic Development.
Housed on the grounds of the College’s Salem campus, the indoor-outdoor design of the complex will provide multiple learning and gathering spaces, as well as:
- A commercial greenhouse
- Woody ornamental, pollinator, and soil labs
- Demonstration gardens and plant collections
- Organic vegetable gardens
- A hoop house
- Farmland plots
- Onsite stormwater management
This facility will play an important role in meeting the agricultural education and workforce needs of Marion, Polk, and Yamhill counties, with the design of the facility advised by county, city, and industry leaders.
“We’re currently operating in spaces that are old and not up to industry standards,” said Nelson. “We’re creating good, educational spaces to build upon our current programs, serve as a resource for our industry, and welcome the community.”
Chemeketa’s Agricultural Sciences department currently offers degrees, certificates, and courses in Horticulture, Wine Studies, and Pesticide Training. Additionally, the College serves 65 local farms through its Agribusiness Management program, with classes focusing on agricultural record keeping and financial management.
The complex is supported through state investment, grants, and College funds. An additional $400,000-$500,000 is still needed to build the College’s new greenhouse, where students will receive hands-on training in sustainability, regulations, and management of greenhouse and nursery operations.
To learn how to support the project, contact Holly Nelson at holly.nelson@chemeketa.edu.
