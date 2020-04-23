Salem, Ore., April 22, 2020 —CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE continues to coordinate with industry leaders to develop programs appropriate to workforce needs. Skilled diesel technicians are in high demand in the Willamette Valley. Chemeketa Community College is hoping to fill this need through its new Diesel Technology program.
The new associate degree program will be held at the College’s Brooks location, where students will receive hands-on training to prepare for a career as a diesel technician.
Students will learn how to repair and maintain diesel engines and component support systems for a variety of machines, including semi-trucks, boats, and agricultural equipment.
The Oregon Employment Department projects a 12% employment forecast for diesel technicians in the Mid-Willamette Valley through 2024, with an average annual salary of $45,000.
The College is accepting applications for the Fall term through July 31. Scholarship and financial aid opportunities are available. Students can apply at go.chemeketa.edu/diesel.
####