Salem, Ore., February 28, 2020 — The Chemeketa Community College Foundation Board of Directors appointed two Polk County residents as Foundation board members. Lisa Mance of Dallas and Craig Pope of Monmouth recently began their terms.
Lisa Mance is the Vice President and Senior Interior Designer of AC + Co. Architecture in Salem. She is a current member of the Rotary Club of Salem and previously served as President of the Dallas Chamber of Commerce and on the Dallas School Bond Oversight committee. “Chemeketa is such a great resource. I have been happy to support the college and the Foundation as a donor and a community member. I am excited to serve on the Foundation Board as we work to bring additional resources to support our students and the college,” said Mance.
Craig Pope is a Polk County Commissioner, first elected in 2010. Commissioner Pope is a member of several boards and committees including the Strategic Economic Development Corporation (SEDCOR) board of directors, Willamette Workforce Partner Board of Directors, and the Polk County Ambulance Service Area Committee. “I have been involved with Chemeketa for many years. As an adjunct instructor, I taught farm equipment rescue operations to Chemeketa fire science students. Today, as a commissioner, I see how Chemeketa is a key partner in supporting our region’s workforce. Workforce development is a priority for me. I look forward to collaborating with donors and businesses to support students and programs to support a vibrant economy,” said Pope.
The Chemeketa Community College Foundation is a federally recognized tax-exempt non-profit organization which raises funds to support scholarships, programs, and student services. The Chemeketa Foundation was started in 1975 to help raise funds to provide childcare for student-parents. Today, the Chemeketa Foundation awards approximately $600,000 annually from donor supported scholarships to fund nearly 400 scholarships.
