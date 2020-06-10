Salem, Ore., June 10, 2020 — CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE is offering English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) and General Education Development (GED) courses for free for the summer term. The college has offered quality instruction in ESOL and GED test preparation for decades; however, the program’s administrators felt it was necessary to provide these courses for free given the rising numbers of unemployed residents in the local area and the need for skill building. Classes are taught by trained professionals in a totally remote format. Loaner laptops will be provided for students who need a computer to access courses. All classes will have a significant synchronous component so you can ask questions in real-time and get to know your instructors and classmates.
"Chemeketa's focus has always been to serve our local community," said Chris Kato, Chemeketa's Director of Adult Basic Skills Program. "To that end, we feel it is important, especially during these unprecedented times, to ensure we provide courses that will allow students to improve their English skills or earn their GED. This will make them more competitive in the job market. Now, more than ever, is a great time for students to build these skills.”
For more information about the programs, call 503.399.5224.
