Salem, Ore., June 30, 2020— the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced an investment of $4.8 million to support 12 projects that will offer workforce training by community colleges. These awards are made possible through the Agricultural and Food Research Initiative’s (AFRI) Agricultural Workforce Training program priority area. This is the first time that the NIFA has specifically targeted community colleges to increase training opportunities for the food and agricultural workforce sector. Award grant details can be found on NIFA’s Current Research Information System website.
“Community colleges provide substantial workforce development throughout the nation,” said NIFA Director Scott Angle. “These awards will lead to workers earning a two-year degree or an industry-accepted credential, which will open better job opportunities in the food and agricultural sector.”
Chemeketa Community College’s award is $273,295 which will be used for the following:
1) Enhancing Agricultural Literacy and Workforce Training grants for in-service training of K-14 educators, 2) Developing pathways grants for supporting students with technical and leadership skills, and 3) Research.
The required activities for this grant include: 1) Providing workforce training in at least one of the six AFRI priority areas, and 2) Developing a workforce training curriculum for a certificate and degree.
NIFA preferred projects that incorporated: a) Industry-based training and apprenticeships (earn while they learn models); b) Job simulation and/or on-the-job training environments; and/or refreshing existing workforce development curriculum. Projects also needed to involve partnerships with local government, economic development organizations, and workforce-focused nonprofit organizations.
Chemeketa’s Woody Ornamentals Demonstration and Learning Lab (WODLL) will enable the Horticulture Program to further workforce development and education at Chemeketa Community College by demonstrating within a ½-acre plot of our 5-acre Agricultural Complex, the production systems used in Oregon to produce woody ornamental plants. In addition to the WODLL, this project will also develop an irrigation certificate and a new nursery apprenticeship program designed to provide opportunities for incoming and current nursery professionals looking for workforce training.
“We are excited to have received this grant in hopes that we will help serve the local industry,” said Holly Nelson, Chemeketa’s Executive Dean of Regional Education and Academic Development. “This will give our Chemeketa students, local high school teachers and students, and industry a place to collaborate on best practices.”
The Oregon Department of Agriculture identifies the greenhouse and nursery industry as Oregon’s number one agricultural commodity. Over 40 percent of the sales that make up the greenhouse and nursery industry occur in Chemeketa’s service district (Marion, Polk, and Yamhill counties). The industry is looking to college training programs and internships to help train a diverse workforce and provide opportunities for people currently in the nursery industry looking to advance. Chemeketa’s WODLL and nursery apprenticeship program will contribute greatly to this industry-wide effort.
