Salem, Ore., June 8, 2020 —CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE has a long-standing spring tradition: The student art show. It is an opportunity for students to share their newfound skills and gain professional experience in exhibiting artwork. For many, the student art show at the Gretchen Schuette Art Gallery on the Salem Campus is the favorite show of the year. There is a great deal of support for the show college-wide. Awards are given by Chemeketa’s administration team in the form of tuition reimbursement. It is an opportunity to help and encourage artists, as well as provide them a venue to sell their pieces.
This year, the student art show is more important than ever. During this time of Covid-19 and incredible social unrest, students deserve recognition. Thirteen students went through the administrative procedures to submit their work to this show. They tried something new while enduring the added stress of a country that changes daily. The 2020 student show may be the smallest one on record, but it is the most remarkable. Every artwork represents a beginning and a future for the student that moved forward with the submission process.
"I'm so glad that Chemeketa is hosting a Virtual Art Show for our students,” said Keith Russell, Chemeketa’s Dean of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. “The annual student art show is a highlight of our academic year for me and it is wonderful that students have this opportunity to participate despite the enormous challenges of the pandemic. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to faculty members, Deanne Beausoleil and Kay Bunnenberg Boehmer, and Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Marie Hulett, for the extraordinary work that they've accomplished to make this unique show a reality."
The Gretchen Schuette virtual art gallery and student exhibition can be accessed by visiting the gallery’s webpage at https://www.chemeketa.edu/programs-classes/program-finder/art/gretchen-schuette-art-gallery/ and clicking on the link to the student gallery near the top of the page.
