The AgriBusiness Council of Greater Spokane Inc in partnership with the Spokane Ag Show and Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management will recognize an individual with the Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award is presented at the virtual Spokane Ag Show the first full week of February 2021. This prestigious award recognizes individuals and/or organizations who make a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest.
Nominations for the award are now being accepted. Persons may nominate as many individuals, groups or organizations as they like. The nomination form, award purpose and complete criteria can be found at www.agshow.org. All nominations must be received by December 28.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award selection committee will consider four criteria from nominees: innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach. Nominations will be narrowed to selected finalists and announced at the Spokane Ag Show, February 1-5.
For more information regarding the Excellence in Agriculture Award and the nominating process, contact the Director, Melisa Paul at 509-321-3633 or agshow@greaterspokane.org.
###