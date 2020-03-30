SACRAMENTO, CA – March 30, 2020 – The California Wool Growers Association (CWGA) has announced that its 100th Annual California Ram Sale will be held online for the first time in the organization’s history. The announcement comes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in California and throughout the U.S.
“As Governor Newsom has indicated, food and fiber production are essential activities,” said CWGA President Dan Macon, a producer near Auburn, CA. “California sheep producers need rams to turn out in late April and early May to ensure next year’s lamb crop. By putting this year’s sale online, we’re assisting producers get the rams they need while also assisting our consignors sell their rams – all while doing our part to help flatten the coronavirus curve.”
CWGA Ram Sale Committee Chair Dr. Wes Patton said buyers will be able to view the more than 500 rams offered through the sale beginning on April 12. “Bidding will begin on Friday, April 17th at 8:00 a.m. (PST) and ends Saturday, April 18, at 3:00 p.m.(PST),” added Patton. “We’re excited about this new format – we hope we’ll draw buyers from all over California.” Patton said rams have been consigned from top breeders throughout the Western U.S. All rams will go through a quality and health sifting process, as they have in the association’s live sales.
The online sale can be accessed at susantaylorshowservices.com. Sale manager Susan Taylor can walk buyers through the registration and bidding process. “It’s really very simple,” said Taylor, adding, “buyers can view videos and photographs of each lot being offered. And we’re here to help our buyers learn how to do this – it’s really the wave of the future.” Buyers can contact Taylor at ewes_fluffy@hotmail.com or by phone at (530) 966-1975.
Founded in 1860, CWGA is California’s oldest statewide livestock organization. “We serve all aspects of the California sheep community, from backyard flock owners to large-scale producers,” said Macon. “Our Ram Sale represents a multigenerational partnership between our consignors and our producers. Our consignors have really stepped up to make this happen, and we appreciate all of the hard work that everyone involved has put into making this essential activity happen under very challenging conditions. Our ranching families have always banded together in difficult times, and this current crisis is no different.” For more information about CWGA, go to http://californiawoolgrowers.org/.
####