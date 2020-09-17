SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (AgPR) September 16, 2020 – BRANDT Specialty Formulations has added two new territory sales managers, Cody Massey and Nate Britt, to its North American Ag sales team, covering the US Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Both Massey and Britt will report to BRANDT regional sales manager, Dan Pinther. They will focus on selling the company’s proprietary foliar nutrient technology, BRANDT Manni-Plex® and BRANDT Smart System®, as well as a wide range of sustainable crop inputs.
Massey holds an M.S. degree in weed science from Mississippi State University and a B.S. from Oklahoma State University. He has five years of agriculture and crop protection experience, including vertebrate eradication and crop protection. Massey will cover Oregon, western Washington, and western Canada.
Britt has 10 years of agriculture and crop production experience. He has a B.A. degree in Communications from the University of Hawaii. Britt will focus on eastern Washington and central Canada.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cody and Nate to the BRANDT family,” said John Guglielmi, BRANDT National Sales Director. “They have extensive hands-on experience in crop production and will bring a tremendous amount of value to our customers.”
Massey and Britt will work alongside BRANDT’s current Pacific Northwest territory sales manager, Rich Soweiralski.
