Bailey promoted to Vice President
Bank of Eastern Oregon internal audit manager and CRA officer, Cindy Bailey, was recently promoted to Vice President, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon. Cindy has been with the bank since 2018.
“Cindy has a fabulous track record in banking Wallowa County customers. Her attention to detail, coupled with her knowledge of compliance, internal controls, and banking in general have added tremendous value to our organization. We are pleased to announce her promotion,” said Bailey. Cindy and her husband are lifelong residents of Wallowa County.
Miller promoted to Vice President
Bank of Eastern Oregon project manager, Jeanniene Miller, was recently promoted to Vice President, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon. Miller has been in her latest role with the bank since 2018.
“Jeanniene left our bank a number of years ago to pursue interests in western Oregon. We were thrilled when she decided to return to our bank. She plays a key role in advancing our various projects and internal initiatives. Her years of experience are proving valuable as we convert various systems that ironically, she helped put in place during her previous time with Bank of Eastern Oregon. We are pleased to announce her promotion,” said Bailey. Jeanniene and her husband reside in Arlington.
Georges promoted to Vice President
Bank of Eastern Oregon ag and commercial loan officer, Laura Georges, was recently promoted to Vice President, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon. Georges has been serving bank mortgage customers in Harney county for the past eight years.
“Laura has done a great job for us in Harney County. Her growth as a banker and loan officer has been rewarding to watch. Harney County has been a good market for Bank of Eastern Oregon and Laura is a big part of our success. We are pleased to announce her promotion,” said Bailey. Laura and her family reside in rural Harney County.
Qualls and Rollins promoted to Executive Vice President for BEO
“I am pleased to announce that John Qualls and Ed Rollins have been promoted to Executive Vice President for Bank of Eastern Oregon,” said Jeff Bailey, President and CEO.
Qualls started his career with Bank of Eastern Oregon in 2002. John has progressed through the lending ranks and was named Chief Lending Officer in 2012. John oversees all lenders in the bank and supervises the mortgage department. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. John also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Oregon National Guard.
“John has been a leader not only within our organization but also within the national guard, serving two deployments during his time with the bank. We appreciate his service not only to our customers, but our country as well,” added Bailey.
“It has been rewarding to be a part of the bank’s growth over the past 19 years. We have a dedicated team of bankers that enjoy being a part of our local communities and serving the banking needs of our customers across the region,” said Qualls.
John resides in Heppner with his wife Doashea. They have two adult children and one school age child.
Rollins started with Bank of Eastern Oregon in 2004 as an ag and commercial loan officer. He was named Chief Credit Officer in 2012. He oversees loan policy and supervises a group of credit support personnel. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and active in south Morrow County civic activities.
“Ed is very detail oriented and possesses a skillset great for his role as CCO. He brought good experience to the bank and continues to add value to the management team,” said Bailey.
“We have created a unique culture within our bank. I enjoy the hands-on approach to my job and the interaction with fellow employees as well as customers. Our expanding footprint of the bank continues to offer new challenges and opportunities,” said Rollins.
Ed and his wife Tricia reside in Ione along with their two high school age sons.
“We are pleased to announce these promotions. Both gentlemen bring a commonsense approach to their roles within the bank. They are involved in the local communities and fully understand and appreciate Bank of Eastern Oregon’s unique manner of providing banking services across the region. They are also active in regional and state trade associations, where they expand their knowledge and influence within the banking industry,” concluded Bailey.
Seastone promoted to Assistant Vice President
Bank of Eastern Oregon mortgage construction loan officer, Raymond Seastone, was recently promoted to Assistant Vice President, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon. Seastone has been serving bank mortgage customers across the region since July 2017.
“Raymond is fabulous at helping customers navigate the intricacies of financing a home construction project. I am very pleased with his progress and the growth in that segment of our business We are pleased to announce his promotion,” said Bailey. Raymond and his family reside in Irrigon.
About BEO Bancorp
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and four loan production offices in 12 eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties, and one western Idaho county. Branches are located in Arlington, Ione, Heppner, Condon, Irrigon, Boardman, Burns, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil, Moro, Enterprise, Athena, Hermiston, and La Grande, OR; and Colfax, Dayton, La Crosse, Pasco, and Pomeroy WA; loan production offices are located in Ontario, Pendleton, and Madras, OR, and Caldwell, ID. Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and operates the Washington locations under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington.
The bank’s website is www.beobank.com.