Woodlawn, IL (AgPR) July 8, 2020 — The most recent Ag Census showed a 27% increase in the number of women managing or operating farms and ranches. Coupled with this, more women than ever are involved in other agricultural careers or studying agriculture in post-secondary institutions. As the number of women involved in agriculture increases Annie’s Project is taking a closer look at agricultural women’s involvement with its new survey, the Agriculture Women’s Community & Leadership Survey. The survey is sponsored by Annie’s Project and Farm Credit and the results will be used to help design educational programs to expand women’s involvement in their communities and agricultural organizations.
Annie’s Project empowers farm and ranch women and growers to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. Farm Credit is a nationwide network of 72 customer-owned financial institutions.
“Our interest is to strengthen rural and agricultural communities by tapping into the talents of the women living and working there”, says Doris Mold, Annie’s Project Co-CEO. Dr. Karisha Devlin, Annie’s Project Co-CEO adds, “It is critical for us to also develop an understanding of the tools that they need to become more effective leaders in their communities.”
Anyone with an interest in women’s agricultural leadership is encouraged to take the survey. The survey is open through August 20 and may be found using the following link:
https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpVDmVIC9jGz4mp
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all responses are anonymous.
About Annie’s Project – Education for Farm Women (APEFW)
APEFW is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational programs – Annie’s Project, Managing for Today and Tomorrow, and inspired by Annie’s Project programming designed to strengthen women’s roles in modern farm, ranch and growing enterprises. The mission is to empower farm and ranch women and growers to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. APEFW is governed by a national board of directors and is recognized across the United States as a key organization in enhancing the well being of women in agriculture. Annie’s Project features state coordinators and facilitators to carry out of working with women across the United States. For more information visit www.anniesproject.org.
About Farm Credit
Farm Credit is a nationwide network of 72 customer-owned financial institutions. Across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, we provide loans and related financial services to U.S. farmers and ranchers, farmer-owned cooperatives and other agribusinesses, rural homebuyers and rural infrastructure providers. For more information visit www.FarmCredit.com.
# # #