FRESNO, CA -- American Pistachio Growers (APG), armed with voluminous data that pistachios are packed with multitude of benefits for active bodies and minds, is inaugurating a new 2021-22 Facebook Live Series -- Friday Fuel-Up with Dr. Mike Roussell -- to engage some of the most energetic and interesting people in the world with the question, What fuels you?
The monthly series, which debuted Aug. 6 and continues the first Friday of every month, is hosted by nutritionist Dr. Mike Roussell, a noted author and nutrition advisor to Men’s Health Magazine.
“I’m ecstatic about the opportunity to bring to online audiences conversations with some of the world’s top athletes, adventurers and authorities in key areas of life,” said Roussell. “We’ll delve into their mindset, what drives them to succeed in their field, as well as the physical aspect of fueling success. In all episodes, there should be key takeaways that any listener can apply to their own life.”
The first eight months’ line-up of guests reads like a page out of Who’s Who. His first guest on Aug. 6 was Luke Coutinho, a globally renowned holistic lifestyle coach and best-selling author, based in India, who’s known for his take on Eastern philosophy, nutrition and practices that also incorporate well into Western lifestyles.
The balance of the 2021 line-up includes: Scott H. Smith, Ph.D., Nutritionist and Manager for Nutritional Biochemistry for NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Sept. 3; renowned Big Mountain snow boarder and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jeremy Jones, Oct. 1; Olympic gold medal-winning British triathlete brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Nov. 6; and Bryan Snyder, Director of Nutrition for the Denver Broncos, Dec. 3.
For 2022, Roussell will welcome 2021 Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey, Jan. 7; Vicky Losada, international soccer star and leading advocate for women's and girls’ sports, Feb. 4; and Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, March 4.
Audiences can join the conversations LIVE at 10 a.m. PST at Facebook.com/AmericanPistachios, the same time and place for all subsequent episodes in this first Friday-of-the-month series Recorded programs will also be available on Instagram and YouTube. A podcast is planned for early 2022.
“People who are physically and mentally active will find these guests fascinating, as they discuss what fuels their goals and their achievements,” said Judy Hirigoyen, Vice President of Global Marketing at American Pistachio Growers. “We’re proud to sponsor this effort and engage consumers in the dialogue. Those using the live chat feature on FB Live will have the opportunity to win serious swag,” she added.
American Pistachio Growers is a nonprofit trade association representing more than 865 members of the pistachio growing communities in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.