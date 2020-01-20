AUSTIN, TEXAS, January 21, 2020 – Winners of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award, Discussion Meet and Excellence in Agriculture competitions were announced at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention. Young farmers and ranchers from around the country competed for the awards by demonstrating knowledge of and achievement in agriculture, as well as commitment to promoting the agriculture industry.
Achievement Award
Braden and Jordan McInnis of Texas won the Achievement Award. They are the winners of a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. They will also receive paid registration to the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13-16.
The runners-up in the Achievement Award contest are Glenn and Amanda Dye of Virginia. They will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH. Richard Baker of Michigan is the third-place finalist, receiving a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, he will take home $2,200 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalists Riggin and Laura Holmgren of Utah receive a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.
The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.
Discussion Meet
Sarah Rudolph of Virginia won the Discussion Meet. She is the winner of a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. She will also receive paid registration to the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13-16.
The runner-up in the Discussion Meet contest is Kirk Dunn of Arizona. He will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH. Amie Osborn of Indiana is the third-place finalist, receiving a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, she will take home $2,200 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalist Jacquelyne Leffler of Kansas receives a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.
The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting in which active discussion and participation are expected. Participants are evaluated on their ability to exchange ideas and information on a predetermined topic.
Excellence in Agriculture Award
Kirby Green of Kentucky won the Excellence in Agriculture Award. She will receive a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. She will also receive paid registration to the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13-16.
The runner-up in the Excellence in Agriculture contest is Joseph Ankley of Michigan. He will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH. Jason and Julie Head of Tennessee won third place, receiving a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, they will take home $2,200 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalists Brett and Krista Swanson receive a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, their leadership ability and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.
New YF&R Chair
Also at the convention, members of the AFBF YF&R Committee elected Morgan Norris from Florida as the committee’s chair for 2020. Norris will take over as chair in March, at the end of the committee’s leadership conference, and will serve for one year. She will also serve a one-year term on the AFBF board of directors.
-30-