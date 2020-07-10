WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (July 10, 2020)—Alliance Tire Group, Ltd., A Yokohama Rubber Corporation group company, was named North American Direct Materials Supplier of the Year by AGCO, the world's largest agricultural equipment manufacturer focused solely on the agriculture industry. The honor was awarded during AGCO's online 2020 North America Supplier Event.
Alliance was recognized by AGCO for performance in cost, collaboration, innovation, account management, coordination and flexibility. AGCO officials noted that Alliance—the only tire supplier recognized during the event—exhibited strong coordination and alignment with AGCO, and improved factory efficiency.
“AGCO relies on the capabilities of many suppliers to deliver the most reliable and effective agricultural solutions to dealers and growers around the globe. At our 2020 NA Supplier Event, we recognize those who have truly excelled in providing the highest-quality goods, relationships and values," noted John Shouse V, AGCO Strategic Commodity Manager, Axles, Tracks, Tires & Wheels. "As our 2020 Direct Materials Supplier of the Year, ATG's outstanding products and cooperation have helped AGCO offer innovative solutions that stand far about those of the rest of the industry. AGCO is honored to work create sustainable solutions for growers in every region of the world.
"The Fendt® MomentumTM planter is one of AGCO's newest high-tech solutions in the company's bold mission to feed the world. Recognizing the critical impact of tire performance on crop roots and yield, AGCO enlisted a vast amount of ATG members around the world to design tires that would bring as much innovation to planting as the planter itself," Shouse adds. "ATG's VF, or 'very high-flexion' tires with the planter's Load-LogicTM system, the Fendt Momentum exerts less pressure on the soil which helps deliver higher yields to growers."
Domenic Mazzola, Vice President of Engineering and OE Sales for Alliance Tire Americas, says collaborating with customers is a cornerstone of the tire manufacturer's business approach.
"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment with AGCO to help them achieve their objectives at every level, from product development to procurement and manufacturing," Mazzola said. "We value our long relationship with AGCO, which dates back to our early work with pioneering flotation tires on Hesston® balers and extends to today's collaborations on some of the company's most innovative developments such as the Fendt Momentum planter."
Alliance and its sister brands, Galaxy and Primex, are original equipment on a wide range of agricultural, forestry, construction, material handling and other off-road equipment around the world. For more information, visit www.atgtire.com or call (800) 343-3276.
# # #