AUBURN, IN, January 14, 2021 — Traction™ announced today the launch of a new cloud-based farm accounting application. This first release gives farmers an easy way to manage their day-to-day cash accounting transactions from any connected device including phones and tablets.
Until now, farmers have had to choose between non-farm specific applications or legacy desktop software to manage financial information and overall farm profitability. The challenge is two fold: integration of accounting to field-level analysis and using older, sometimes non-supported software that is challenging to maintain.
With Traction, farmers can invest in their future by capturing all of their financial and field information with one platform. This provides an accurate view of operational performance while using cutting-edge technology that is intuitive and expandable in the future.
The release of Traction’s Basic Accounting enables you to:
- Manage an unlimited number of farm entities.
- Connect your bank and credit card accounts to synchronize your transactions.
- Maintain your cash-based balance sheet and income statement with drill-down analysis.
- Use your phone to take pictures of invoices and tag them to transactions.
- Perform standard tasks like adding accounts, transaction editing and reconciling bank statements.
- Create field names and boundaries and see a map of your farm (Spring 2021).
- View profit centers by field and/or crop from your actual expenses and revenue (Spring 2021).
“We are excited that a company finally stepped up to solve a problem facing virtually every grain farmer,” said Julie Rose of Glencoe, Minnesota. “Until today, I was the only one on the farm who had access to our day-to-day financials and reporting. Now other family members can easily participate and access our current financial situation from any location throughout the season, allowing us to leverage this information as a team to maximize profitability.”
The original founders of Traction include Ian Harley, Scott Nusbaum and Brian Stark. These individuals were instrumental in helping build Farm Works Software® in the 1990's, revolutionizing the industry with farmer-friendly desktop software for any size of operation. After the initial launch of Traction in early 2020, the leadership team soon expanded with the addition of Jeff Dearborn and Aaron Hunt, both highly respected experts in operational logistics, agronomy and GIS. This collective experience was pivotal in positioning Traction, a company dedicated to software technology for improving financial processes, operational records and agronomy information.
"Our mission is to provide exceptional, cutting-edge technology to help farmers solve problems and deliver accurate insights of their business," said Ian Harley, CEO of Traction. "We've delivered an accounting application unique to the marketplace that will soon integrate your actual financial transactions to the fields and crops for true profit center analysis. This unique solution saves you time and improves the overall decision-making process for the entire team."
Traction's Basic Accounting solution is available for $950 per year which includes 2 manager logins. The company is working on field operations and agronomy solutions that will provide seamless integration, available later in 2021. Additional information and a free 30-day trial can be found at www.tractionag.com.