PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, June 1, 2020 - Agricultural Solutions LLC, an agribusiness dedicated to the development of sustainable innovations to improve agriculture through the enhancement of plant and soil microbiomes, announced today that they have ended their financial partnership with Intergro, Inc., however Intergro will remain a distributor for their crustacean meal products The newly independent leadership team was responsible for the creation of the crustacean meal product line and is excited to take the brand in a new direction.
Agricultural Solutions' Managing Partner, Don Long, has been integrally involved in agriculture since the early 1970's where he pioneered the conventional and organic production of grape tomatoes in the USA as well as other specialty fruit and vegetable crops. When scaling up organic production in 2004, Long was introduced to the use of crustacean meal and immediately grasped its potential. He soon began using it in both conventional and organic production. In 2010, after leaving commercial production, Long decided it was time to introduce crustacean meal and its benefits to the agricultural community and founded Agricultural Solutions.
Other members of the leadership team include Dan Chellemi, Ph.D., who serves as Research & Development Director, and Everett Hendrixon, Chief Operating Officer. Dan's extensive research background is focused on improving the efficiency and profitability of crop production systems while minimizing their environmental footprint. His published research, field trials and programs designed to mitigate the impact of plant pathogens, parasitic nematodes and arthropod pests are instrumental in the pursuit of continued innovation for the company. Everett has extensive leadership, managerial, and executive backgrounds across diverse industries including manufacturing and agriculture. With past positions as entrepreneur, consultant, VP and GM of various size organizations in the agricultural sector Everett provides expertise in global operations management.
"We are excited about the new direction, it gives us the opportunity to be more flexible and focus additional efforts in commodity crops and other agricultural sectors where CrabLife™ and PreBiotech™ products can be used as a preferred food source for beneficial microbes," said Don Long. "Growers love our products because they are effective, economical and designed to be combined with current crop protection applications, so they are easy to implement."
Agricultural Solutions' patent-pending microbial-based formulations improve soil and plant health by providing a food source for beneficial microbes, altering the microbial community composition in the soil and on plant surfaces in favor of those associated with plant growth promotion and biological suppression of plant diseases and parasitic nematodes. The active ingredient in the products is naturally-derived crustacean meal, sourced from North, Central and South America, which is milled to various particle sizes depending on the type of application. All products are intended for use as part of a systems-based approach for maximum effectiveness.
CrabLife™: A line of natural fertilizers (CrabLife, CrabLife Powder and CrabLife Plus) scientifically proven to stimulate the soil microbiome, particularly microbes associated with plant growth promotion and the biological control of plant pathogens and parasitic nematodes.
PreBiotech™: Micronized crustacean meal designed for foliar applications to provide a preferred food source for beneficial microbes on plant surfaces including foliage, flowers, and fruit.
Agricultural Solutions products are OMRI listed, as well as WSDA and CDFA certified, and may be applied to a variety of conventional and organic crops, including fruiting vegetables, nuts, stone fruit, hemp, berries, grapes, commodity crops, roots and tubers, pome fruit, citrus, specialty crops and leafy greens. Registrations are pending in some states. Trial results are available upon request.
