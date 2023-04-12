A-S Corporate Office Pic.jpg

KIMBERLY, IDAHO (April 11, 2023) — Agri-Service, an eight location AGCO dealer serving Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming, has entered into agreements to acquire the operating assets of two Idaho and Washington based AGCO dealerships.

The acquisition of Diesel & Machine with locations in Walla Walla and Deer Park, Washington and Lewiston, Idaho, will take place on July 1, 2023. Diesel & Machine started selling Massey Ferguson tractors in Lewiston in 1991. In the spring of 2019, they expanded into Walla Walla by acquiring the Walla Walla Farm Center and in April of 2022, opened the Deer Park Farm Center in Deer Park.

