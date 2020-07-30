AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net sales for the second quarter were approximately $2.0 billion, a decrease of approximately 17.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Reported net income was $0.93 per share for the second quarter of 2020 and adjusted net income, excluding a non-cash impairment charge and restructuring expenses, was $1.11 per share. These results compare to reported and adjusted net income of $1.82 per share for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts of approximately 3.9%, net sales in the second quarter of 2020 decreased approximately 13.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Net sales for the first six months of 2020 were approximately $3.9 billion, a decrease of approximately 10.9% compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts of approximately 3.8%, net sales for the first six months of 2020 decreased approximately 7.2% compared to the same period in 2019. For the first six months of 2020, reported net income was $1.78 per share, and adjusted net income, excluding a non-cash impairment charge and restructuring expenses was $1.97 per share. These results compare to reported net income of $2.66 per share, and adjusted net income, excluding restructuring expenses, of $2.68 per share for the first six months of 2019.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Reported regional sales results(1): Europe/Middle East (“EME”) (22.8)%, North America (10.2)%, South America (3.9)%, Asia/Pacific/Africa (“APA”) (8.2)%
- Constant currency regional sales results(1)(2): EME (20.4)%, North America (9.1)%, South America 21.2%, APA (4.1)%
- Regional operating margin performance: EME 8.1%, North America 11.6%, South America 3.1%, APA 9.5%
- Second quarter production in Europe and South America impacted by COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. All factories returned to normal production during the second quarter.
- Funding position stable with net debt below June 2019 levels
- Full-year outlook reestablished for net sales and net income per share
(1) As compared to second quarter 2019.
(2) Excludes currency translation impact. See reconciliation in appendix.
“AGCO’s priorities throughout the COVID-19 crisis continues to be the safety of our employees while serving our dealers and the world’s farmers as they maintain the global food supply,” stated Martin Richenhagen, AGCO’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had good success with these efforts to this point, and I would like to thank our employees around the world for finding innovative solutions to keep our business running effectively and to support our customers. Our second quarter results demonstrated strong execution as we overcame COVID-19 related production disruptions in Europe and South America in order to deliver a solidly profitable quarter. Margin improvement in our North American, South American and Asia/Pacific/Africa regions highlighted our results. While all our factories are now open with strong order boards heading into second half of 2020, we still face a demanding environment to manage our manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket operations. In addition, end-market demand has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, but is proving to be resilient as farmers look to replace their aged fleet. Despite these challenging conditions, we are focused on delivering strong profitability and healthy cash flow in 2020. We also remain well-positioned to continue investing in premium technology, smart farming solutions and enhanced digital capabilities for our customers in order to improve our global market position.”
Market Update
|Tractors
|Combines
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Change from Prior Year Period
|Change from Prior Year Period
|North America (1)
|2%
|(9)%
|South America
|(1)%
|6%
|Western Europe (2)
|(14)%
|(18)%
(1) Excludes compact tractors.
(2) Based on Company estimates.
“Global crop production is on track for another near-record year with most farm operations working at normal levels and experiencing only minimal COVID-19 related impacts,” continued Mr. Richenhagen. “However, the consumption of grain for food, fuel and livestock feed is being negatively impacted by the economic constraints caused by the pandemic. As a result, grain inventories are expected to remain at high levels, and soft commodity prices have trended lower in the first half of 2020. Consequently, global industry demand for farm equipment is expected to be weaker in 2020 due to challenging farm economics and uncertainty caused by the pandemic. North American industry retail tractor sales increased in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Growth in the sales of low horsepower tractors was largely offset by considerably weaker industry demand for high horsepower tractors and combines. While the need to replace a relatively aged fleet in the large farm sector remains, lower commodity prices and a cautious farmer sentiment are also influencing equipment demand. The special COVID-19 Aid Package for U.S. farmers and livestock producers could offset some of the impact of lower commodity prices. Industry retail sales in Western Europe decreased in the first six months of 2020 largely due to production constraints. Market demand was weakest in Spain, the United Kingdom, and France. Relatively dry weather across much of Western Europe is negatively impacting wheat production. Conversely, stronger grain export demand and supportive wheat prices project towards favorable farm economics for Western European farmers. European dairy and livestock fundamentals have stabilized after weakening earlier in the year. Industry retail sales in South America decreased during the first six months of 2020, with the decline in markets outside of Brazil. While the benefit of a strong first crop in Brazil and Argentina as well as favorable exchange rates are supporting relatively positive economics, farmers are exhibiting a cautious approach to equipment purchases due to the current economic and political environments and COVID-19 concerns.”
Regional Results
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|2020
|2019
|% change from 2019
|% change from 2019 due to currency translation
|% change excluding currency translation
|North America
|$555.8
|$618.9
|(10.2)%
|(1.1)%
|(9.1)%
|South America
|$178.50
|$185.8
|(3.9)%
|(25.1)%
|21.2%
|Europe/Middle East
|$1,125.0
|$1,457.2
|(22.8)%
|(2.4)%
|(20.4)%
|Asia/Pacific/Africa
|$147.5
|$160.7
|(8.2)%
|(4.1)%
|(4.1)%
|Total
|$2,006.8
|$2,422.6
|(17.2)%
|(3.9)%
|(13.2)%
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|2020
|2019
|% change from 2019
|% change from 2019 due to currency translation
|% change excluding currency translation
|North America
|$1,1707.7
|$1,1151.1
|(0.7)%
|(0.8)%
|0.2%
|South America
|$332.4
|$341.9
|(2.8)%
|(20.6)%
|17.8%
|Europe/Middle East
|$2,238.3
|$2,667.8
|(16.1)%
|(2.8)%
|(13.3)%
|Asia/Pacific/Africa
|$256.7
|$293.6
|(12.6)%
|(4.3)%
|(8.3)%
|Total
|$3,935.1
|$4,418.4
|(10.9)%
|(3.8)%
|(7.2)%
North America
Net sales in the North American region were flat in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, excluding the negative impact of currency translation. Increased sales of hay equipment, Precision Planting equipment and high horsepower tractors were mostly offset by lower sprayer and grain and protein sales. Income from operations for the first six months of 2020 improved approximately $43.6 million compared to the same period in 2019. The benefit of a richer mix of products, as well as cost control initiatives contributed most of the increase.
South America
AGCO’s South American net sales increased 17.8% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019, excluding the impact of unfavorable currency translation. Increased sales in Brazil and Argentina were partially offset by lower sales in the other South American markets. The loss from operations in the first six months of 2020 was improved compared to the same period in 2019 by approximately $12.3 million. The improved South America results reflect the benefit of higher sales, a richer sales mix, as well as cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by negative currency impacts.
Europe/Middle East
AGCO’s Europe/Middle East net sales decreased 13.3% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts. Sales declines were driven primarily by lost production caused by the impacts from COVID-19 crisis. All of AGCO’s major European production facilities were suspended due to supply availability from late March throughout most of April, with production volumes recovering during the remainder of the quarter. Income from operations dropped approximately $143.2 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, due to lower net sales and production volumes, partially offset by expense reductions.
Asia/Pacific/Africa
Asia/Pacific/Africa net sales decreased 8.3%, excluding the negative impact of currency translation, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Sales declines were most significant in Africa and Asia and were partially offset by growth in Australia and China. Income from operations improved by approximately $2.3 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, due to a richer product sales mix and reduced expenses.
Funding Update
AGCO’s available funding as of June 30, 2020, including the $530.9 million term loan facility added during the second quarter, was approximately $1.3 billion consisting of cash of approximately $399.7 million and available borrowing capacity of approximately $869.3 million. The Company’s funding position stabilized during the second quarter with net debt approximately $125.1 million below June 2019.
Other
In the second quarter the Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its 50% owned tillage and seeding joint venture in North America. A gross impairment charge of approximately $20 million, with an offsetting $10 million benefit attributable to non-controlling interests, was recorded.
Outlook
Net sales in 2020 are expected to be approximately $8.3 to $8.4 billion reflecting lower end-market demand and the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Adjusted operating margins are expected to be below 2019 levels with the impact of lower sales and production volumes partially offset by the benefits of pricing and expense reductions. Based on these assumptions, 2020 adjusted net income per share, excluding the impact of restructuring expenses and the goodwill impairment charge, is targeted in the range of $3.50 to $3.75. This outlook does not contemplate any further sales or production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements that are not historical facts, including the projections of earnings per share, sales, industry demand, market conditions, commodity prices, currency translation, farm income levels, margin levels, investments in product and technology development, new product introductions, restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives, production volumes, tax rates and general economic conditions, are forward-looking and subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the statements. The following are among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
- The Company is uncertain of the impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic due to increased volatility in global economic and political environments, market demand for its products, supply chain disruptions, workforce availability, exchange rate and commodity price volatility and availability of financing, and their impact to the Company’s net sales, production volumes, costs and overall financial condition and liquidity. The Company may be required to record significant impairment charges in the future with respect to certain noncurrent assets such as goodwill and other intangible assets and equity method investments, whose fair values may be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also may be required to write-down obsolete inventory due to decreased customer demand and sales orders. Additionally, the Company is closely monitoring the collection of accounts receivable, as well as the operating results of it finance joint ventures around the world. If economic conditions around the world continue to deteriorate, the Company may not be able to sufficiently collect accounts receivable, and the operating results of its finance joint ventures may be negatively impacted, thus negatively impacting the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company is also closely assessing its compliance with debt covenants, the recognition of any future applicable insurance recoveries, cash flow hedging forecasts as compared to actual transactions, the fair value of pension assets, accounting for incentive and stock compensation accruals, revenue recognition and discount reserve setting and the realization of deferred tax assets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Our financial results depend entirely upon the agricultural industry, and factors that adversely affect the agricultural industry generally, including declines in the general economy, adverse weather, tariffs, increases in farm input costs, lower commodity prices, lower farm income and changes in the availability of credit for our retail customers, will adversely affect us.
- A majority of our sales and manufacturing take place outside the United States, and, many of our sales involve products that are manufactured in one country and sold in a different country, and as a result, we are exposed to risks related to foreign laws, taxes and tariffs, trade restrictions, economic conditions, labor supply and relations, political conditions and governmental policies. These risks may delay or reduce our realization of value from our international operations. Among these risks are the uncertain consequences of Brexit, Russian sanctions and tariffs imposed on exports to and imports from China.
- Most retail sales of the products that we manufacture are financed, either by our joint ventures with Rabobank or by a bank or other private lender. Our joint ventures with Rabobank, which are controlled by Rabobank and are dependent upon Rabobank for financing as well, finance over 50% of the retail sales of our tractors and combines in the markets where the joint ventures operate. Any difficulty by Rabobank to continue to provide that financing, or any business decision by Rabobank as the controlling member not to fund the business or particular aspects of it (for example, a particular country or region), would require the joint ventures to find other sources of financing (which may be difficult to obtain), or us to find another source of retail financing for our customers, or our customers would be required to utilize other retail financing providers. As a result of the recent economic downturn, financing for capital equipment purchases generally has become more difficult in certain regions and in some cases, can be expensive to obtain. To the extent that financing is not available or available only at unattractive prices, our sales would be negatively impacted.
- Both AGCO and our finance joint ventures have substantial accounts receivable from dealers and end customers, and we would be adversely impacted if the collectability of these receivables was not consistent with historical experience; this collectability is dependent upon the financial strength of the farm industry, which in turn is dependent upon the general economy and commodity prices, as well as several of the other factors listed in this section.
- We have experienced substantial and sustained volatility with respect to currency exchange rate and interest rate changes, which can adversely affect our reported results of operations and the competitiveness of our products.
- Our success depends on the introduction of new products, particularly engines that comply with emission requirements, which requires substantial expenditures.
- Our production levels and capacity constraints at our facilities, including those resulting from plant expansions and systems upgrades at our manufacturing facilities, could adversely affect our results.
- Our expansion plans in emerging markets, including establishing a greater manufacturing and marketing presence and growing our use of component suppliers, could entail significant risks.
- Our business increasingly is subject to regulations relating to privacy and data protection, and if we violate any of those regulations or otherwise are the victim of a cyber attack, we could incur significant losses and liability.
- We depend on suppliers for components, parts and raw materials for our products, and any failure by our suppliers to provide products as needed, or by us to promptly address supplier issues, will adversely impact our ability to timely and efficiently manufacture and sell products. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted the availability of components and parts, particularly in Europe, which, in turn, has forced us to suspend some manufacturing operations from time-to-time. Further disruptions in our supply chain will impact our manufacturing capacity and, ultimately, sales.
- We are subject to raw material price fluctuations, which can adversely affect our manufacturing costs.
- We face significant competition, and if we are unable to compete successfully against other agricultural equipment manufacturers, we would lose customers and our net sales and profitability would decline.
- We have a substantial amount of indebtedness, and, as a result, we are subject to certain restrictive covenants and payment obligations that may adversely affect our ability to operate and expand our business.
Further information concerning these and other factors is included in AGCO’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. AGCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
* * * * *
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
