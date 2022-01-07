Beaverton, Ore. — “Boat dealers inventories have rebounded which bodes well for the first major boat show of the year”, said Peter O’Loughlin, Portland Boat Show Manager. “Nobody could have anticipated the impact of the pandemic on boating. Sales soared depleting dealer inventories in 2020 and 2021 while workforce and supply chain challenges hampered production which made meeting market demand difficult.”
“For the first time in over a year and half, boat dealers have inventory and they’re bringing it to the Portland Boat Show,” O’Loughlin continued. “We’re very pleased and surprised by the selection and brands coming to the show.”
The Portland Boat Show returns to the Portland Expo Center, January 12-16, 2022 with more than 200,000 square feet of display space filled with boats of all sizes and descriptions. It’s Oregon’s only boat show and one of the largest boat shows in the west. The Portland Boat Show has long been known for the breadth of boats represented and this year is no different with watercraft from paddleboards to yachts and everything in-between coming to this year’s show.
It’s all here, kayaks, fishing boats, cruisers, pleasure boats, paddleboards, tournament ski boats, wakeboard and wake surfing boats, yachts, sportfishers, inflatables, sailboats, pontoons and deckboats will all be on display and for sale. The brand list reads like the who’s who in Northwest boating with over a hundred different brands and dozens of dealers and manufacturers at the show.
Englund Marine is filling 2,000 square feet of space with boating accessories, boat electronics, some fishing equipment and crab gear including crab traps. Englund Marine, one of the Northwest’s preeminent fishing and boating retailers, only comes to Portland twice-a-year. It’s a rare opportunity to take advantage of show-only deals and premium equipment not found locally.
Some notable Portland Boat Show highlights include:
• Schooner Creek Boat Works will be bringing a 2022 37’ Invincible catamaran powered by quadruple Mercury 300 hp Verado outboards to the show. Schooner Creek is also known for its custom rigging and boat building expertise and will be bringing a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilizer that “virtually eliminates boat roll” in swell or at sea.
• KEM Equipment Co., a local (Tualatin) inboard engine manufacturer, is bringing two new engines to the show. An LT4 and LSX. The LT4 is a 6.2L supercharged engine that generates 650hp. The LSX is a fuel-injected marinized, big block 454.
• Sundance Yachts is showing (and selling) a new and very cool Fountaine Pajot MY4.S. This is a 40’ (LOA) power cat. It’s incredibly well-appointed and detailed with a full galley, stand-up shower/head and staterooms.
• Mini jet boats make their debut at this year’s show with Torch Craft Marine. These exciting little inboard jet adventure boats are similar to the New Zealand sprint boats that skim quickly through shallow water.
• Pacific Boatland will be selling and displaying the largest offering of Lund Boats, a popular aluminum fishing boat, ever to be shown in Portland. Given the difficulties with inventories this past year, this is a real opportunity for fishing boat shoppers. They’ll have models from 12’ to 20’.
• Stevens Marine will have its usual huge display of fishing and pleasure boats but most notable are the Starcraft deckboats which is a new style of boat for the Northwest that’s really taken hold the past couple of years, and Sunchaser pontoons. They’ll also have Mercury Outboard motors for sale at the show in 75hp, 90hp, 115hp and 150hp. All of these outboard models have been in scarce supply and hard-to-find.
• River City Marine is bringing a full display of Bennington pontoon boats. All of the boats at the show will be available for sale. These are gorgeous, high-end, high performance pontoons. This style of boat has made significant inroads into the Northwest over the past decade.
• Royal Marine will have an Antares 7 and Flyer 8 on display. These are small (24’6” LOA and 26’10” LOA respectively) fiberglass cruisers/pleasure craft that are beautiful representations of optimizing interior space for comfort and boat design for rough water applications.
• Black Point Marine will have a nice selection of high-end HLX RIB inflatables including: 12’, 12’4”, 14’7” and 17’6” models. All are available for sale.
• Luxury Sport Marine is showcasing new Tige, ATX and Sanger models, all-popular wake, surf and ski boats.
• There will be pre-owned boats at the show. The third hall, Hall C, has been reserved for these boats, and we understand there’s going to be a pretty good selection coming to the show.
• There’s a 2-for-1 admission discount available through the Portland Boat Show website (www.PDXBoatShow.com).
You can purchase a 2-for-1 ticket online or download and print the discount coupon and get your discount at the show. ($15 value)
• Free parking is available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after 5PM. This is a $12 value.
• Great show advice. Get there early (Wednesday) for best selection. Much of this inventory is limited and ordering lead times are, in most cases, are 4 to 6 months out or longer. The early bird gets the boat!
The Portland Boat Show is celebrating its 62nd year. Show hours are Wednesday-Friday, 11am-9pm, Saturday 10 am-8 pm and Sunday 10am-6pm. Online tickets and detailed show information is available online at PDXBoatShow.com.
