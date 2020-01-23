The Spokane Ag Show is giving back to its community.
And it’s developing ways to give back even more.
The ag show will dedicate $5,000 to go back into the agricultural industry, supporting jobs, investment and youth, said Melisa Paul, show director.
The board will develop criteria for the funding by March, Paul said.
In the past, the show has donated to the Junior Livestock Show of Spokane and local food banks, among other organizations. Show board members and the community are passionate about the mission, on top of connecting businesses to consumers and professional development opportunities, Paul said.
“We’re here to protect jobs and promote investment in the industry,” she said. “We believe we have a responsibility to give back and support the industry.”
For more information, contact the show office at 509-321-3633.