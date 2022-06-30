BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Wendy and Mark Pratt came from ranching backgrounds. Her family homesteaded in 1870 and Mark’s family in 1904. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles away from their present operation near Blackfoot, Idaho. She and Mark married in 1990 and have 3 kids.
When her kids were young she stayed home with them.
“We got into low-stress handling of livestock, which was fun, and this added another dimension to what we were doing every day. Mark’s mom raises border collies, and the dogs are an integral part of the ranch,” Wendy said.
“My dad was an old-fashioned naturalist and I became focused on conservation ranching when Mark and I took our first course in holistic management 30 years ago,” Wendy said.
Ranchers were battling a lot of bad press — a movement to get cattle off public lands, like “Cattle Free in ’93” and other anti-cattle propaganda, she said.
“I hated to think our industry was hurting the land. When we took a class in holistic management, it changed the way we look at the world. We can see how everything is connected and fits together. There is a social, financial and ecological element to our activities; that’s the basic tenet of holistic management,” she said.
One thing that helped give her confidence in advocating for the livestock industry was when she started keeping books for the grazing association and canal companies.
“I figured out how water works in the big scheme of things and how land management agencies (BLM, state land and Forest Service) work. Our grazing association is a co-op and I could see some of the challenges we face are typical across all disciplines when working with people.
“Ranchers and cattle are blamed for everything from health issues (claiming beef is an unhealthy food) to animal welfare, to climate change,” Wendy said. “The public is fed a constant stream of misinformation.”
“An article in the Journal of Nutrition talked about the environmental cost of eating meat. People don’t question the environmental costs of producing other foods, so why is meat singled out? Beef is a great source of nutrients, which wasn’t addressed in the article.”
She started writing a blog 10 years ago, called The Pastoral Muse. “Writing is therapy for me. My mom wrote a book, and both my grandmas were poets and writers. They were all historians, and I also like to write about history.”
Women have always played a crucial role in ranching.
“I keep the books and help with the cattle and feeding. I still feed one load to the heifers in winter; it’s my fitness program,” she said.
In recent years Wendy has served on several boards, including the Idaho Sage Grouse Advisory Committee, the Partners Advisory Council for the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, and the planning team for the Sage Grouse and Grazing Research project that is still ongoing.
“I’ve learned how the research world works. They try to prove everything except that cattle can maintain healthy rangelands if managed correctly,” she said.
“Most research, by design, has a narrow focus, which rarely addresses what we really need. These are good people with good intentions but producers need more holistic solutions” Wendy says.
Wendy is also on the Idaho Ag Credit Board, and the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission and is supervisor of the local Conservation District.
“We need to start looking at soil as habitat for organisms and how healthy soils are the best place to store water. This important aspect is left out of a lot of conversations,” she says.
Even projects funded by Natural Resources Conservation Service and other government programs may not be best for the land.
“For instance, moving from flood irrigation to sprinklers to ‘conserve’ water may not be the right thing to do ecologically. There are many benefits from flood irrigation,” she explains.
Water not used by plants goes into nearby canals, streams, or the aquifer, keeping springs and streams flowing longer. Ditches provide wildlife habitat.
“Our ranch has lots of trees because of ditches. This fact is often ignored when people try to conserve water by reducing or moving away from flood irrigation,” she says.
We need to counter the bad press ranchers get, she says.
“One bright spot is the growing number of pro-grazing groups and soil health advocates, and people interested in regenerative agriculture. But there’s also a large group touting plant-based diets and lab-cultured meat and very much against animal agriculture.”
“I did a TEDx talk in Idaho Falls, on ‘Grazing to Heal the Earth,’ telling the crucial story of photosynthesis and cycling of plants by ruminants, and how important it is to store water in the soil,” she says. “We can all do our part.”