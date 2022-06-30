INDEPENDENCE, Ore. — It’s fitting that Natascha Adams, a former hop farm worker, has been enlisted to manage Independence’s revised Heritage Museum.
The new museum building at the corner of Second and C streets opened in April, replacing the old museum established in 1976 a few blocks away.
Both featured the city’s hop and agriculture history, which is what brought Adams to Independence, the self-proclaimed Hop Capital of the World.
In 2011, Adams went to work for a hop farm, immersing herself in hops and living on the farm.
“That was where my love for hop history was born, and grew,” she said. “I loved working on a hop farm. Drinking beer with the farmers, you learn a lot, fast.”
In the 11 years since, she’s remained in Independence. When the job came up to set up and manage the new city museum, Adams jumped at it.
Adams’ broad look at Independence’s history reflects her education and her personal background. Unlike the old museum the new one displays the important part immigrants played in building the hop industry. An immigrant herself, born in Germany to British parents, Adams became a U.S. citizen five years ago. Adams finally tired of renewing her green card since she had moved to the U.S. with her family at nine years old. “I wanted to be able to vote,” she said.
Adams was raised in a multilingual, transient home, following her engineer father from Europe to the U.S. It was a life that prompted her interest in cultures and history. Her degree in anthropology and gender studies, and her master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University comes through in displays that pay homage to the wide variety of women and men who came to Independence during hop season.
In the 1880s and 1890s, the small town that usually claimed just 619 residents swelled to 20,000 with pickers brown and white. Men and women, poor and middle class came together summers in makeshift campouts.
“Everyone and anyone did it,” Adams said, pointing at a display featuring a group hop picker picture with a mix of Victorian ladies side by side with Native American women. “Some people came for money, but some came for a vacation.”
It’s important to point out that not everyone was paid equally for their work, Adams said.
Still, she said she believes hop history has shaped Independence’s unique community spirit.
“The spirit of inclusion, in my opinion, was brought to us by the hop picking days.”
Adams said she “geeks out” on that community spirit in her history displays, seeing ways to be as inclusive as possible, making Independence’s multicultural heritage an important part of the museum.
“If we’re going to be a community heritage museum, you have to include everybody,” she said.
The museum will be an important part of Independence’s downtown Hop and Heritage celebration Sept. 17.
“It’s like coming full circle,” she said of her work. “I worked in the hops, and now I’m working on the heritage.”