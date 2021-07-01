Melissa Fries doesn’t count chickens before they hatch — she does the counting afterward.
She leads production performance, compliance and accounting for Pitman Family Farms, which produces poultry under the Mary’s Chickens label for such markets as Whole Foods and for upscale restaurants.
In her job, she keeps track of millions of free-range chickens. The farms also produce ducks and turkeys.
The farm follows the Global Animal Partnership standard for animal welfare. GAP uses independent, third-party certifiers to audit farms and verify compliance with standards and to ensure all GAP-certified meat products are labeled properly.
Breeder farms produce eggs that the company hatches as meat birds. The farms are all across the Central Valley with a few in Southern California. The vast operation is based in Fresno County, Calif.
Fries tracks all costs of growing each flock. She can tell managers the actual cost of raising each flock. This is broken down to per-bird and per-pound numbers.
Fries also puts together other performance measures such as feed conversion for each flock.
About every eight or nine weeks a farm will place birds.
Fries started her career as an intern and worked her way up to hatchery manager at Foster Farms before moving to her present position at Pitman Family Farms.
Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, says he has known Fries for most of his life. In fact, they grew up together in the same rural town: Easton, south of Fresno.
He says seeing her flourish in the poultry industry and serving in several important roles for Pitman Family Farms has been terrific.
“She is a remarkable young leader who we were able to get involved in Farm Bureau early on in her career,” he said. “She is innovative, forward-thinking and thoughtful to the well-being of our organization and the agricultural community as a whole.”
Fries says a woman’s road to success in agriculture is challenging.
“During my time as a hatchery manager, I was a woman working in a predominantly male dominated industry,” she said. “It was a constant struggle to prove that I had the ability and know-how to manage an operation that dealt with a lot of equipment that required maintenance and also a lot of science knowledge of how to ‘hatch a bird.’”